'Idea Is To Settle': PCB Boss Mohsin Naqvi Suggests Near-Certain Adoption Of Hybrid Model For CT 25

Reports have been rampant over the rumours that the Pakistan Cricket Board has backed down from its boycott threat and informed the ICC that it is open to accepting the hybrid model for hosting the Champions Trophy the following year, as long as the world organization permits the same arrangement for events to be held in India until 2031. Hours later, PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi in Dubai essentially confirmed what the reports and sources have been suggesting.

Mohsin Naqvi Breaks Silence, Suggests Possible Hybrid Structure for 2025 Champions Trophy

Mohsin Naqvi spoke to the reporters on the sidelines of the U19 Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan in Dubai. The PCB Supremo encountered questions over the implementation of the hybrid model and whether it would come to fruition. Naqvi kept a neutral stance, suggesting that he is looking forward to doing what is best for cricket. He also implied that they kept their perspective on the situation during the meeting, while the Indian side kept theirs.

"I don't want to comment too much because that can ruin things. We have given our point of view (to the ICC), the Indians have also given theirs. The effort is to ensure a win-win for all.

"Cricket should win, that's most important but with respect for all. We are going to do what's best for cricket. Whichever formula we go for, it would be on equal terms. Pakistan's pride is most important. We have to ensure that cricket wins but Pakistan's pride also remains intact," Mohsin Naqvi said while speaking to the reporters at the Dubai International Stadium.

PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Speaks On Caving In To The Demands

Mohsin Naqvi also encounters queries on whether Pakistan has agreed to the arrangement now, and while he did not have a proper response to it, he spoke upon making sure that there is no one-sided partiality and wants the issue to settle once and for all.

"Let's see what happens. My effort is to ensure that there is no one-sided system. It shouldn't be that we travel to India and they don't come to our country. The idea is to settle it once and for all on equal terms," Naqvi added.

