Updated February 20th, 2024 at 22:41 IST

Jasprit Bumrah released from Indian Test squad, Rahul ruled out of Ranchi match

Bumrah has been released as part of his workload management. He is the leading wicket-taker in the Test series with 17 scalps from three matches. He singlehandedly bowled India to victory in the second Test in Visakhapatnam.

Press Trust Of India
Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah reacts during the 2nd Test match between India and England at Visakhapatnam | Image: BCCI
  • 2 min read
India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was on Tuesday released from the Indian Test squad while senior batter K L Rahul was ruled out of the fourth match beginning in Ranchi on Friday.

Bumrah has been released as part of his workload management. He is the leading wicket-taker in the Test series with 17 scalps from three matches. He singlehandedly bowled India to victory in the second Test in Visakhapatnam.

Rahul had also missed the second and third Test after complaining of pain in his right quadriceps.

"Jasprit Bumrah has been released from the squad for the 4th IDFC First Bank Test against England in Ranchi. The decision was taken keeping in mind the duration of the series and amount of cricket he has played in recent times," the BCCI said in a statement.

"Meanwhile, KL Rahul is ruled out of the 4th Test. His participation in the final Test match in Dharamsala is subject to fitness," it added.

Pacer Mukesh Kumar, who was released from the squad for the third Test in Rajkot, has joined the team in Ranchi.

The decision to rest Bumrah was expected, considering he bowled 80.5 overs in the first three Tests.

As part of workload management, India had also rested Mohammed Siraj from the second Test in Visakhapatnam before he returned to play a part in India's record 434-run win over the visitors in Rajkot on Sunday.

India are well-placed to seal the series in Ranchi but if they are not able to, the home team will desperately need the services of Bumrah for the fifth and final Test in Dharamsala beginning March 7.

Rahul was among India's best batters in the opening Test in Hyderabad before going down with the same injury that he suffered during last year's IPL. He was the only centurion for India in the drawn two-match Test series in South Africa in December. 

Published February 20th, 2024 at 22:41 IST

