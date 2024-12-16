'Focus Is On Players' Safety': BCCI Vice-President Schools PCB On Indian Team's Security Concerns

There is nothing concrete coming out about the fate of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. There is an ongoing deadlock between the BCCI and the PCB and the fate of the tournament is slowly snowballing into crisis. There are multiple reports floating about the Champions Trophy and the recent developments surrounding it, but the picture seems far from clear and nobody seems to have an idea about what is going on around the fate of the tournament.

Rajiv Shukla's Stern Message For PCB

Just like the 2023 edition of the Asia Cup, the BCCI had proposed a hybrid model for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy. Both Sri Lanka and UAE had emerged as the possible contenders to co-host the event, but the Pakistan Cricket Board remained firm on their stance of hosting the tournament in Pakistan itself. Several reports claim that Pakistan have now taken an U-turn and have accepted the Hybrid Model, but have also demanded that the same rule should be followed for all the ICC tournaments that will be played in India for the next three years.

BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla has now cleared the air around the upcoming edition of the Champions Trophy. 'The BCCI prefers a Hybrid Model. The ICC Chairman is already looking after the matter and is in talks with the PCB. The focus is majorly on our players’ safety and hence we cannot send them to Pakistan. We are looking for a middle ground to sort things out', said Shukla as quoted by PTI.

Champions Trophy 2025 Deadlock Continues