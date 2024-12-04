Champions Trophy 2025: How Much Internet Data Do You Need To Stream The ICC Tournament Online?

The ICC's next big tournament is all set to happen next year as the Champions Trophy is expected to happen in February-March of the year 2025. The excitement for the marquee ICC tournament is over the moon, and while there has been a delay in the schedule's announcement, the International Cricket Council is working head over heels to solve the situation which has arisen between the PCB and BCCI.

ICC Champions Trophy: A Cricketing Extravaganza Of Champion Teams

India is renowned for being a cricket-mad country, where the sport is nearly as revered as religion. The previous ICC tournaments have set huge records, and the upcoming one could be no exception. With the rise of the digital age, one can watch the live streaming of the matches from any location. However, to watch matches on your phone, you do require internet data. As everyone is aware, the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is expected to be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar. Depending on the stream resolution, a specific amount of bandwidth is needed to stream the content on the platform. Let's check out the approximate data consumption which will be required while live streaming the matches over the app and website.

The ICC Champions Trophy title on display during it's Pakistan tour at Taxila and Khanpur | Image: X/@TheRealPCB

The ease of live streaming the cricket matches has offered cricket fans a lot of flexibility as they can watch the play from anywhere. All they need is a stable internet connection and a device in which they can watch the action happen in real-time.

Recommended Bandwidth And The Amount Of Data Required for Live-Streaming ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Matches

Watching a live stream with zero interruptions will require a user to have interrupted internet and proper data flow. In case the fans want to watch it in HD quality, they need a minimum speed of 5-8 Mbps, which would ensure a smooth experience for watching it in high definition. For FHD, a greater speed is required, with the recommended speed being in the range of 10-15 Mbps. It will endure zero lag and buffering and ensure a smooth experience.

For the fans who want to watch it in 4K, the user needs to have a device which is capable of streaming 4K videos. Additionally, a sturdy internet connection and higher speed of 25-30 Mbps are required for a lag-free experience.

Amount Of Data Required In Disney+ Hoststar

480p - 1.5 GB

720p - 3 GB

1080p - 12 GB

4K - 25 GB