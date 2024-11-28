'Jay Shah Takes Charge...': PCB Says Stand Clear Ahead of Meet With ICC, BCCI Over 'Hybrid' Model

Amid the Champions Trophy standoff, Jay Shah is set to take charge as the ICC President and the PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi hopes that he will think about the betterment of cricket. With the future of the Champions Trophy still in jeopardy, PCB chief has said that their stand is clear and they would not compromise on that. Naqvi said it is important he thinks of the organisation and nothing else.

‘He should only consider the interests of that organisation’

"(Jay Shah) takes charge in December, and I'm sure once he moves from the BCCI to the ICC, he will think about the ICC's benefit, and that's what he should do. Whenever anyone assumes such a role, he should only consider the interests of that organisation."

He also promised that he will do what is best for Pakistan cricket to grow.

'We'll do what is best for Pakistan cricket'

"I promise we'll do what is best for Pakistan cricket. I'm constantly in touch with the ICC chairman and my team is talking to them constantly. We're still clear in our stance that it's not acceptable that we play cricket in India, and they don't play cricket here. Whatever will happen, will happen on the basis of equality. We've told the ICC very clearly, and what happens next we'll let you know," Naqvi said during a presser at the Gaddafi stadium.