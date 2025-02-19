Champions Trophy 2025: New Zealand Embarrass Pakistan In Tournament Opener, Kiwis Crush Hosts By 60 Runs

Glenn Phillips celebrates with Nathan Smith after taking the catch of Mohammad Rizwan during the ICC Champions Trophy cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand, in Karachi | Image: AP Photo

Champions Trophy 2025: New Zealand continue their dominant run over Pakistan. After defeating the hosts in the Tri-Series Final, the Kiwis continued with their momentum in the marquee ICC tournament. Despite Pakistan receiving some decent performance from Babar Azam, Salman Ali Agha and Khushdil Shah, their efforts fail to aid Pakistan's case for a win in the tournament opener. New Zealand win the ICC Champions Trophy series opener match with a 60-run win over Pakistan.

Will Young & Tom Latham Innings Propel New Zealand Towards A Win vs Pakistan In Champions Trophy

New Zealand looked composed when they faced off against Pakistan at the Champions Trophy series opener. With a couple of hundreds coming off Tom Latham and Will Young's bat, the Kiwis were uplifted by their batting performance. The Pakistani bowlers could not do much damage as the Blackcaps continued their sound run over the hosts at Karachi's National Bank Stadium. Latham scored 118 off 104 while debutant Will Young also displayed his top-notch skills with a 113-ball 107.

Will Young celebrates with Tom Latham after scoring century during the ICC Champions Trophy cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand, in Karachi | Image: AP Photo

The Kiwis also saw their batting falter when Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell fell at 10 while Kane Williamson scored just one. Bowlers Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf scalped two wickets each while Abrar Ahmed bagged one to limit NZ at 320/5.

Pakistan Heavily Crumbled In Champions Trophy 2025!

Champions Trophy hosts Pakistan heavily crumbled against New Zealand as opener Saud Shakeel and skipper Mohammad Rizwan could not stand and deliver. The Men in Green received some boost from Babar Azam [64 off 90 balls], Khushdil Shah [69 off 49 balls] and Salman Ali Agha [42 off 28 balls]. But that could not save them as they faltered big time.

NZ skipper Mitchell Santner led the charge with the ball and scalped three critical wickets. Even Will O'Rourke bagged three while Matt Henry took two wickets. Pakistan were limited at 260 in 47.2 overs, courtesy of the Blackcaps' strong outing.