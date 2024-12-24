Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan's Arrogance Comes To End, ECB Joins Hands With PCB To Host India In Marquee Event

Champions Trophy 2025: The speculation around CT 2025 has finally come to a close and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have been granted their wish of not sending the Indian team to Pakistan. The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the fixtures of the upcoming Champions Trophy to be played in 2025 and India will play all their matches in Dubai. The finals will be played in Lahore, but if India happen to qualify for the finals, then it will be played in UAE too.

The Champions Trophy is returning after a span of more than seven years and the Pakistan are the defending champions of the coveted trophy. The India vs Pakistan game will be played on February 23, 2025 at the Dubai International Stadium. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Board of Control have finally reached a middle ground and all the stakeholders associated with the event will breathe a sigh of relief.

India vs Pakistan Game To Be Played In Dubai

The Champions Trophy had been a topic of huge debate for the ICC, the PCB, the BCCI and all the stakeholders involved. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had maintained a firm stance of hosting the Champions Trophy in Pakistan and had refused for a 'Hybrid Model'. The BCCI, by that time had already written to the ICC to inform him that the Indian team won't travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy.

As per the newly released ICC Champions Trophy schedule, India will play all the matches in Dubai and the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) will co-host the Champions Trophy.

India's Games In Champions Trophy 2025

February 20: Bangladesh vs India in Dubai

February 23: Pakistan vs India in Dubai

March 2: New Zealand vs India in Dubai

March 4: Semi-final 1 in Dubai (depends on qualification)

March 9: Final in Lahore (unless India qualify, when it will be played in Dubai)

