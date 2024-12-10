CT 2025 Schedule Announcement Delayed by ICC Due to BIZARRE Demand From PCB

If reports are to be believed, the PCB has agreed to the hybrid model - then why is there a delay in the announcement of the schedule? There is a delay because the PCB has asked the ICC for a written assurance that in the future - even if India is hosting an ICC tournament - Pakistan will play their matches in Dubai. This includes the 2025 Women's World Cup and the 2026 Me's T20 World Cup .

‘Decision on CT most likely by Wednesday’

“Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) wants a written assurance from the World body (ICC) regarding a hybrid model for the future international events to be hosted by India. Decision on Champions Trophy most likely by Wednesday," a source close to the proceedings told.

PAK PM ASSURES PCB SUPPORT

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has assured PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi of "complete support" on the issue of the hosting of the Champions Trophy next year and said the country should keep its self-respect while dealing with the matter, according to sources.

Sharif, who is also the patron-in-chief of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), also told Naqvi that it was not just about money and that the sentiments of the public should also be taken into consideration.

Naqvi, on Sunday, briefed Sharif on the behind-the-scenes developments but the PCB didn't reveal details of the meeting.