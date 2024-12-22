'Indian Bowling Is Looking Weak': Pujara Flags Deficiencies in Team's Bowling Depth Before Boxing Day Test

Cheteshwar Pujara addresses a press conference on the eve of the second test match against Australia in the Australia tour of India, 2023, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi | Image: ANI Photo

Team India will face one of their biggest challenges in the Boxing Day Test match as the Border Gavaskar Trophy series remains levelled at 1-1. All eyes will be in Melbourne as the World Test Championship Final is on the line for India and Australia. Team India has reached the location of the fourth test match and has been arduously practising for the upcoming test match. The Men in Blue's struggles have been evident in the past two test matches, and they wish to avoid the mistakes in the upcoming clash. However, Cheteshwar Pujara looks concerned about the Indian bowling attack before the crucial match-up.

Cheteshwar Pujara Flags Issues Over Team India's Bowling Depth before Boxing Day Test

Cheteshwar Pujara has analyzed Team India's performance with the ball, and he has expressed his concern over the bowling depth in the Border Gavaskar Trophy. He pointed out that only Jasprit Bumrah has consistently delivered strong performances, leaving an impression with every bowling spell. The batting has also appeared to have improved, he added.

“My first biggest question and slight reason for concern is that the Indian bowling is looking slightly weak. The batting has improved a little. The top five have not batted well but the middle order and lower-middle order have done that,” Cheteshwar Pujara said during an appearance on Star Sports.

India & Australia Reaches An Interesting Stage At The Border Gavaskar Trophy Series

Team India reigned supreme as they delivered a memorable performance in the opening test match in Perth. From Virat Kohli scoring a ton and Jasprit Bumrah's brilliance in captaincy, the win at the Optus Stadium will be something to remember for a long time. But Australia swiftly retaliated in the second test match, which was a day-night event. The Aussies were supreme with the Pink ball in Adelaide. The hosts were trying to get a decisive win in the third test match. But the constant rain showers and India's tailender batters helped them avoid a follow on, and the match went into a draw.