Chris Gayle Passes The Crown, Elects Team India Superstar As 'The New King In Town'

Chris Gayle has been away from cricket, but he continues to be the entertainer. The West Indies cricketers' swashbuckling skills made rounds when he was an active cricketer and emerged as one of the most dominant cricketers. Popularly known as the 'Universe Boss' due to his attacking capabilities with the bat, Gayle rose to fame as a pure entertainer with the bat in the game. With the WI star now retired, he has anointed a Team India superstar as the new king in town who can deliver big shots to entertain the fans and aid the team by taking them out of pressure during a crucial match-up.

Chris Gayle Crowns The New King Of Entertainment In Cricket

Former West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle has dubbed Rohit Sharma as the 'new king in town' after the Indian skipper broke his record for hitting the highest number of sixes in the One-day International Format. He added that Rohit Sharma has been the entertainer for all these years and is hopeful that the Men in Blue opener would continue to stay in form and slam more sixes.

"Congratulations to Rohit, sports always need a new entertainer and Rohit has been entertaining all these years as well I have done it alongside him. So he is the new king in town now. So congrats to him, and hopefully, he goes on to hit more sixes," Chris Gayle said during an event, as quoted by PTI.

Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the second one day international cricket match between India and England in Cuttack | Image: AP Photo

Gayle Disappointed Over WI Missing CT, Snubs PAK While Predicting Semi Finalists

Chris Gayle expressed his regret over West Indies failing to make it to the Champions Trophy but is delighted to have the marquee ICC tournament back. He also picked his semifinalists for CT 2025 and selected Australia, England, India and New Zealand to make it to the playoffs.

"I am disappointed. No West Indies in the Champions Trophy, but it is good to have the Champions Trophy back, so I am looking forward to it. Hopefully, it will be an entertaining one. I know it is actually taking place in Pakistan and Dubai, so hopefully, we will have some entertaining cricket...