Complete Team and Player Lineup for ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Confirmed Squads So Far

The ICC Champions Trophy is all set to happen in Pakistan, with Team India's matches being held in Dubai under the hybrid model. Eight cricketing nations will be a part of the tournament, with most of them announcing their provisional squads for the marquee ICC tournament. Take a look at all the squad details and traveling reserve players which have been announced by most of the teams.

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Eight Cricketing Nations To Battle For Coveted Title

Except India and Pakistan, all the participating nations have announced their teams for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy tournament. Reportedly, the BCCI has sought an extension from the ICC over the announcement of the squad. Pakistan is also yet to announce their team for the tournament. The event will kick off on February 19th, 2025 when hosts Pakistan will face off against New Zealand in Karachi.

Confirmed Line-Ups For ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Group A

India: Yet to be announced

Bangladesh: Nazmul Hossain Shanto (c), Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, MD Mahmud Ullah, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Parvez Hossai Emon, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young

Pakistan: Yet to be announced

Group B

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Alikhil, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, AM Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Farid Malik, Naveed Zadran

Reserves: Darwish Rasooli, Nangyal Kharoti, Bilal Sami

England: Jos Buttler (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood

Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa