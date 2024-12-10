Cricket Australia Humiliates Indian Fan In Adelaide For Waving Sandpaper In Stands, Video Goes Viral

Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024: There has been a lot of drama in and around the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. With only two matches played so far, the series has been blockbuster and things will only get tougher and tighter for both the teams. India and Australia have both won one match each and the series has heated up. The on-field scuffle that transpired between Mohammed Siraj and Travis Head has also added the required spice in the series.

Australia is an extremely tough place to play cricket. Former India captain Virat Kohli once said that no Australian team is weak on Australian soil. It is not only the conditions that get tougher to play, but it is also the media pressure and the verbal volleys that are often fired on visiting teams that makes life tougher for players. The Australian team has lightened up a bit in the recent times, but it happened after the 'sandpaper gate' incident transpired in 2018.

ALSO READ | Rishabh Pant Turns Babysitter at Adelaide

Cricket Australia Humiliates Indian Fan

India ended up on the losing side in Adelaide and the series is currently 1-1. The Australians undoubtedly were clinical in Adelaide and decimated India in all the three departments of the game. The Aussies are still undefeated across all the Pink Ball games that have been played in Adelaide. Pat Cummins's Australia defeated India by 10 wickets to level the series. There has been a lot of talk around India's batting and how they played, but a video has now gone viral where security guards in Adelaide are seen humiliating an Indian cricket fan.

An Indian cricket fan was waving sandpaper in the Adelaide stands. Lets not forget that sandpaper rubs Australians in a wrong way because it is one of the darkest chapters of their game. David Warner, Cameron Bancroft and Steve Smith were suspended for one complete year due to their usage of sandpaper on the cricket ball back in 2018. It is one of the most talked about chapters of ball tampering and its blemishes will always remain fresh on the history of Australian cricket.

Watch The Video Here

ALSO READ | Gautam Gambhir And Rohit Sharma's Speculated Biggest Move In Brisbane To Decide WTC Final Future

Australian Crowd Step Up To Support The Home Team