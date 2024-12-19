'Dad Isn’t Media Trained': Ashwin Comes In Defense Of His Father, Plays Down The Humiliation Remark

The legendary R Ashwin's distinguished career in cricket has come to an end. The veteran spin bowler, who is regarded as one of the best Indian bowling all-rounders, made the announcement following the third India vs. Australia Test match, which ended in a draw. Nobody anticipated the abrupt announcement, which stunned the cricket community. Ashwin's father also added some spice with his comments over his son's sudden announcement. But the veteran spinner has now put an end to all the speculations.

R Ashwin Clears The Air Over His Father's Controversial Remark

R Ashwin's father stirred a bit of controversy by expressing shock over his son's retirement. He expressed surprise over the spinner's decision and while he said that there could be many reasons, he did not rule out the possibility of 'humiliation,' which raised some concern. But the recently retired spinner has put an end to all the chatter and requests to forgive him as he is not media-trained.

“My dad isn’t media trained, dey father enna da ithelaam. I never thought you would follow this rich tradition of 'dad statements'. Request you all to forgive him and leave him alone,” Ashwin wrote on 'X' [Formerly Twitter].

India's Ace Spinner Caps Off His Run With Team India

In the first test match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy, Washington Sundar was elected over R Ashwin in the Playing XI. Team India won the first match-up and thoroughly dominated in the Perth Test. Ashwin found a spot in the Playing XI for the Adelaide Test, which was played in the day-night format. Australia secured the win in the Pink Ball test, but it turned out as Ashwin's final outing for Team India in Test Cricket. After the Gabba Test ended in a draw, R Ashwin made the announcement that he would step down from International Cricket.