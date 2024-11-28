Published 13:34 IST, November 28th 2024
KL Rahul at No. 3? Update on Shubman Gill Injury Ahead of Pink-Ball Test at Adelaide
What if Shubman Gill does not feature in the Adelaide Test?
What if Shubman Gill does not feature in the Adelaide Test? Without a doubt, regular captain Rohit Sharma makes it back to the side. Also, if reports are to be believed, Rohit is set to open with Yashasvi Jaiswal. Then, what happens to Rahul, who got among the runs at Perth? As per a report in a leading daily, Rahul may drop down to No. 3.
WHAT ABOUT SHUBMAN GILL?
The latest clips on social media show that Gill is travelling without any strappings and that is a good sign. As per the same report, Gill starts batting at Canberra from November 29. One understands once he starts training can everyone get a clearer picture about things. As of now, things stand uncertain.
INDIA'S ITENARY PRE-ADELAIDE TEST
November 28: No Practice
November 29: Practice in the afternoon
November 30: Practice match vs PM XI
December 1: Practice match vs PM XI
December 2: Travel Day - Canberra to Adelaide
India's Playing XI SCENARIOS
SCENARIO 1: If Rohit comes in place of Devdutt Padikkal, and Gill is not available - Rahul drops down to No. 3.
SCENARIO 2: If Rohit and Gill both come in, then Dhruv Jurel and Devdutt Padikkal make way.
SCENARIO 3: In case of the second scenario, Rahul may have to drop down further and occupy the No. 6 spot.
PERTH ANNHILATION
A Rohit Sharma-less India thrashed Australia by 295 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the ongoing five-match Test series. India's stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah lead from the front picking up eight wickets in the match. Bumrah was rightly adjudicated as the player of the match. In the match, young Yashasvi Jaiswal hit his maiden Test century on Australian soil, while Virat Kohli brought up his 81st international ton.
