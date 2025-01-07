DDCA President Rohan Jaitley Flags Off Indian Team for PD Champions Trophy 2025 with Essential Support and Encouragement

New Delhi, January 7, 2025: The Indian cricket team, representing the nation at the Physically Disabled (PD) Champions Trophy 2025, received an empowering send-off today at The Imperial Hotel, Janpath, New Delhi. The event was graced by Mr. Rohan Jaitley, President of the Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA), who played a pivotal role in preparing the team for this landmark tournament.

Mr. Jaitley distributed essential cricketing gear, including bats, pads, gloves, and helmets, ensuring the players are ready to showcase their skills on the international stage. Addressing the gathering, he said, “These athletes are an inspiration to us all, embodying the spirit of cricket and resilience. We stand behind them and are confident they will make the country proud.”

The event was further enriched by the presence of Mr. Ravi Kant Chauhan, Secretary General of the Differently-Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI). Wishing the team well, he said, “The players have worked tirelessly to reach this stage, and their dedication is unmatched. I am certain they will leave a lasting mark on the global stage, and the entire nation is rooting for their success.”

The tournament will feature four competing teams: India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and England. Led by Captain Vikrant Ravindra Keni, the Indian team is set to open its campaign with a high-stakes match against arch-rival Pakistan on January 12, 2025.

The event has garnered significant attention under the leadership of Mr. Jay Shah, Chairperson of the International Cricket Council (ICC), who has been instrumental in driving initiatives that champion diversity and inclusivity in cricket.