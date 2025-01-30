Published 09:24 IST, January 30th 2025
Delhi vs Railways, Ranji Trophy Elite 2024-25, Day 1, Live Updates: Delhi Chose To Bowl
The King has returned to his yard as Virat Kohli is all set for his return to domestic cricket. After nearly 12 years, the modern day cricketing great would be a part of the Ranji Trophy cricket tournament and will be led by the 25-year-old Ayush Badoni. Kohli's return will take place at his home turf in Delhi when his side would lock horns against the Railways.
It has been revealed that Virat Kohli will enter the match as a number four batter for Delhi. Skipper Ayush Badoni has revealed the same, allowing Virat to keep his usual position.
10:05 IST, January 30th 2025
Delhi vs Railways, Day 1, Live Updates: Railways Three Wickets Down
Delhi vs Railways, Day 1, Live Updates: Navdeep Saini has his first wicket for the day, dismisses Railways' opener Vivek Singh who goes back without opening his account
10:03 IST, January 30th 2025
Delhi vs Railways, Day 1, Live Updates: Delhi Get Second Wicket
Delhi vs Railways, Day 1, Live Updates: Siddhant gets his second wicket for the day, dismisses Suraj Ahuja.
09:41 IST, January 30th 2025
Delhi vs Railways, Day 1, Live Updates: Anchit Yadav Goes Packing
Delhi vs Railways, Day 1, Live Updates: Siddhant Sharma has drawn the first blood, dismisses Anchit Yadav, Railways batter adjudged LBW
09:35 IST, January 30th 2025
Delhi vs Railways, Day 1, Live Updates: Kohli's Fabled Ranji Return
Delhi vs Railways, Day 1, Live Updates: Virat Kohli is playing for Delhi in a Ranji Trophy game after 4469 days
09:30 IST, January 30th 2025
Delhi vs Railways, Day 1, Live Updates: Delhi Playing XI
Delhi vs Railways, Day 1, Live Updates: Arpit Rana, Sanat Sangwan, Virat Kohli, Yash Dhull, Ayush Badoni(c), Pranav Rajuvanshi(w), Sumit Mathur, Shivam Sharma, Navdeep Saini, Money Grewal, Siddhant Sharma
09:30 IST, January 30th 2025
Delhi vs Railways, Day 1, Live Updates: Railways Playing XI
Delhi vs Railways, Day 1, Live Updates: Anchit Yadav, Vivek Singh, Suraj Ahuja(c), Upendra Yadav(w), Mohammad Saif, Bhargav Merai, Karn Sharma, Rahul Sharma, Himanshu Sangwan, Ayan Chaudhari, Kunal Yadav
09:28 IST, January 30th 2025
Delhi vs Railways, Day 1, Live Updates: Pitch Report
Delhi vs Railways, Day 1, Live Updates: The pitch in the Arun Jaitley Stadium has a bit of grass on it and has some moisture which might make life difficult for the batters
09:23 IST, January 30th 2025
Delhi vs Railways, Day 1, Live Updates: Delhi Win Toss
Delhi vs Railways, Day 1, Live Updates: Ayush Badoni has won the toss and Delhi will bowl first
