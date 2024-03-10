Updated March 10th, 2024 at 19:49 IST
WPL 2024 LIVE SCORE, Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore updates: Match begins
In match No. 17 of WPL 2024, Meg Lanning's Delhi Capitals will take on Smriti Mandhana's Royal Challengers Bangalore. Catch the live updates of the DC vs RCB match here. Get instant updates from the DC vs RCB match here at this blog.
7: 46 IST, March 10th 2024
Delhi Capitals have started on a brisk note. DC is 30/0 after 3.4 overs.
7: 01 IST, March 10th 2024
Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning wins the toss, elects to bat first.
6: 15 IST, March 10th 2024
Fans in India can watch the DC vs RCB WPL 2024 match live on the Sports 18 channel. The match will simultaneously live stream on Jio Cinema app and website.
6: 13 IST, March 10th 2024
The DC vs RCB match will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The live action will kick-start at 7:30 PM IST.
6: 10 IST, March 10th 2024
Good evening folks, welcome to yet another action packed evening of WPL. Today, Delhi Capitals will take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Both the teams will most probably make it to the playoffs. However, there is still no margin for error. Delhi Capitals would look to recover from their shock defeat in their previous match, RCB on the other hand would also like to go back to winning ways. Thus, an intriguing encounter is lined-up, let's see who comes out on top.
