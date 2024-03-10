Good evening folks, welcome to yet another action packed evening of WPL. Today, Delhi Capitals will take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Both the teams will most probably make it to the playoffs. However, there is still no margin for error. Delhi Capitals would look to recover from their shock defeat in their previous match, RCB on the other hand would also like to go back to winning ways. Thus, an intriguing encounter is lined-up, let's see who comes out on top.