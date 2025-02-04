'Grateful And Honoured': Delhi Cricketer Flaunts Special Gifts From Virat Kohli After Ranji Trophy Game

It was not the ideal comeback Virat Kohli would have hoped. The star Indian batter made his Ranji Trophy return against the Railways after a prolonged 12 years, but he didn't last long at the crease as he could manage only six runs before Himanshu Sangwan cleaned him up at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.



The 36-year-old's recent struggles have been clearly evident, and he decided to don the Delhi colours after BCCI made it mandatory for players to take part in domestic tournaments to be eligible for selection. Virat attracted a huge number of crowd as people flocked to the Arun Jaitley Stadium in large numbers.

Delhi cricketer Sanat Sangwan posed with Virat Kohli



As per various reports, Virat Kohli showered a number of gifts to Delhi cricketers, and youngster Sanat Sangwan took to Instagram to share some insight from the Delhi dressing room. He posed with the former India captain and also posted the bat he was gifted by Virat after the Ranji Trophy game.



He captioned the post, "Feeling grateful and honored to share the dressing room with the King. Ranji Trophy 2024-25

India to start their ICC Champions Trophy journey on February 20

Virat Kohli will next be seen in the 3-match ODI series against England starting from February 6 in Nagpur. Ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy, this should serve as a preparation for the Men In Blue, who will definitely start as one of the contenders this time.