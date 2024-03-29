×

Updated March 28th, 2024 at 23:40 IST

Dhara stands tall with 140 on Day 1 of domestic women's red-ball cricket's return

East Zone skipper Deepti Sharma opted to bat in the three-day Senior Women Inter-Zonal Multi-Day Trophy and put up a 97-run opening stand with wicketkeeper-batter Uma Chetry.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Dhara Gujjar
Dhara Gujjar | Image:X
  • 2 min read
Dhara Gujjar scored a magnificent 140 to help East Zone put up a strong 385 for 8 against North East Zone as women's red-ball cricket returned in India's domestic calendar after six years here on Thursday.

East Zone skipper Deepti Sharma opted to bat in the three-day Senior Women Inter-Zonal Multi-Day Trophy and put up a 97-run opening stand with wicketkeeper-batter Uma Chetry.

Uma, however, got out three runs shy of her fifty with Yasin Sariba (2/100) providing the breakthrough in the 20th over.

In the next over, Deepti too followed suit falling to Debasmita Dutta, who was the pick of North East Zone bowling unit, claiming 5/76 from her 32 overs.

East Zone No 3 Monika Das (14) also departed cheaply as they lost three wickets in 22 runs before Dhara consolidated the innings wih her knock of 140 that came off 216 balls.

She had 22 hits to the fence before being cleaned up by Debasmita at the fag end of the day. She stood in two crucial partnerships with Rizu Saha and Durga Murmu, which fetched 109 and 99 runs respectively.

West Zone dominate vs Central with spin duo's brilliance 

At the DY Patil Academy in Ambi, West Zone spin duo of Anuja Patil (5/75) and Radha Yadav (3/55) shared eight wickets between them as Central Zone were bowled out for 245 in 87.3 overs.

In reply, West Zone were 26 for no loss in 10 overs, trailing Central Zone by 219 runs.

Punam Raut top-scored for Central Zone with a resolute 209-ball 84 after her opening partner Nuzhat Parweet (9) departed inside seven overs.

Offspinner Patil and left-arm orthodox spinner Radha kept chipping away at wickets but Punam held on to take them past 200.

Skipper Sneh Rana (42) also contributed but could not covert her start and was dismissed by Anuja. New ball bowler Sayali Satghare claimed 2/24.

Brief Scores At Pune Cricket Club Ground: East Zone 385/8; 100 overs (Dhara Gujjar 140, Deepti Sharma 49, Uma Chetry 47, Durga Murmu 49, Rizu Saha 35 Titas Sadhu 23 batting; Debasmita Dutta 5/76, Yarin Sariba 2/100) vs North East Zone.

At DY Patil Academy, Ambi: Central Zone 245; 87.3 overs (Punam Raut 84, Sneh Rana 42; Anuja Patil 5/75, Radha Yadav 3/55). West Zone 26 for no loss; 10 overs. 

Published March 28th, 2024 at 23:40 IST

