Did England Captain Jos Buttler's Throw That Accidentally Hit Virat Kohli Led to His Downfall at Cuttack?

Spotlight was on former India captain Virat Kohli during the second ODI at Cuttack as he was making a comeback to the side. With Kohli being hailed as the chasemaster, one felt the situation was poised to perfection for a dream comeback by Kohli. But unfortunately, that did not happen as he perished early for merely five runs. Now, a very strange theory is being floated on social space where fans reckon it was the ball before Kohli was dismissed that upset his rhythm. Off the ball before Kohli got out, he had punched a full length delivery from Adil Rashid to point where Buttler picked up the ball and threw it. Accidentally, the ball hit Kohli and the delivery after that - he was dismissed. Fans reckon that throw from Buttler upset Kohli's concentration, eventually leading to his dismissal.

Fortunately, Kohli's dismissal did not hurt the hosts as they went onto win the match by four wickets and take an unassailable 2-0 lead. Rashid picked up the prized scalp of Kohli. The English allrounder also joined an elite list. He is now one of the few bowlers to have dismissed Kohli on more than 10 occasions. He joins a club featuring Tim Southee, Josh Hazlewood, Moeen Ali, and James Anderson.

Meanwhile, it was India captain Rohit Sharma who silenced his critics with a magnificent hundred. Rohit's belligerent 119 off 90 balls powered the hosts to an emphatic win. His knock ensured he bagged the player of the match as well.

‘Enjoyed being out there’

“It was good, really enjoyed being out there, scoring some runs for the team. Important game, series on the line. I broke it into pieces how I wanted to bat. It's a format that is longer than T20 cricket and a lot shorter than Tests,” Rohit said at the post-match presentation.