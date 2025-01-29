Did ICC CEO Geoff Allardice Resign Due to Unpreparedness of Venues in Pakistan For ICC Champions Trophy 2025?

Days ahead of the start of the Champions Trophy 2025, ICC CEO Geoff Allardice resigned. Why did he suddenly resign? Did he resign due to the increasing tension over venues? Looks like that is the reason for his resignation. A top ICC source also claimed that Allardice was reeling under pressure as he had to present a clear picture of the venues to the ICC.

Images surfacing on social space from venues in Karachi and Rawalpindi reveal partially constructed or under-renovation facilities, raising doubts about their readiness.

‘Concerns over the venue conditions have added to the mounting issues’

A top ICC source, speaking anonymously, stated, “Geoff was expected to present a clear picture of Pakistan ’s readiness to host a tournament of this magnitude, but concerns over the venue conditions have added to the mounting issues.”

ICC CEO'S TENURE

The 57-year-old joined the ICC in 2012 as General Manager of Cricket, coming from Cricket Australia, where he served as Cricket Operations Manager. He was appointed CEO of the ICC in November 2021, after having served as acting CEO for eight months.

"It has been a privilege to serve as the Chief Executive Officer of the International Cricket Council and I am incredibly proud of the results we have achieved, from enhancing the global reach of cricket to the commercial foundation put in place for ICC Members," Allardice said in a statement.

"I believe this is the right time for me to step down and pursue new challenges," he added.

The Champions Trophy is due to start on February 19 with India playing its share of matches in Dubai owing to security concerns in Pakistan.

The ICC Board will now begin the process to identify Allardice's successor.