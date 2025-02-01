'Absolute Madness': Dispute Erupts Over India's Concussion Substitute As Vaughan, Cook Question Harshit Rana's Implementation

The implementation of Harshit Rana as a concussion substitute for Shivam Dube caused quite a stir over the internet. Questions have risen over Team India's win in the 4th T20I, which allowed them to take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series. Rana made his debut as a concussion sub, and he was an instant hit for the Indian side as he finished the game with figures of 4-0-33-3. As impressive as it may sound, the bowler's implementation has caused controversy as former England cricketers cannot comprehend Harshit being a like-to-like replacement for Dube.

Alastair Cook Questions India Bringing In Harshit Rana For Shivam Dube

Sir Alastair Cook was baffled by Team India bringing in Harshit Rana as a concussion replacement for Shivam Dube. He could not comprehend India getting to bring in a seam bowler who could not bat as Dube's replacement. Cook added it was madness that one could do so as it stands within the rules.

"Replacing a big-hitting batting all-rounder, who has bowled one over in the IPL, with a guy who can't bat and bowls heavy seam makes no sense to me whatsoever. England should have still won the game and would have probably preferred a seamer to a spinner but I don't understand it. They had Washington Sundar who got replaced because they wanted more batting in the side.

"It seems absolute madness that you are allowed to do it, but credit to the lad on debut, but he shouldn't be allowed to play there," Alastair Cook said during an appearance on TNT Sports.

Harshit Rana celebrates the wicket of Liam Livingstone during the fourth T20 cricket match between England and India in Pune | Image: AP Photo

Michael Vaughan Baffled Over Rana's Inclusion

Vaughan also expressed his confusion over the Harshit Rana situation, as he said that the seamer's implementation was beyond his understanding.

“How did they found that Harshit Rana was a like-for-like replacement for Shivam Dube, and an out-and-out bowler to replace a batter who bowls part-time is beyond me. He gets three for 33, got key wickets at key times.