Published 23:27 IST, October 8th 2024
Dominant Australia crush New Zealand by 60 runs in Women's T20 WC, grabs the top spot in Group A
Australia's batters provided their experienced bowling unit with sufficient runs to defend on a slow wicket and register a comprehensive 60-run win over New Zealand in the Women's T20 World Cup on Tuesday.
- SportFit
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Australian players celebrate the wicket of New Zealand's Brooke Halliday during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between Australia and New Zealand at Sharjah Stadium, United Arab Emirates | Image: AP Photo/Altaf Qadri
