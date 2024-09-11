Published 13:13 IST, September 11th 2024
Duleep Trophy 2024: Focus on Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar in round two
The star power in the season-opening red-ball event will be reduced significantly for round two with India squad players released for a national camp ahead of the first Test against Bangladesh in Chennai from September 19.
Press Trust Of India
Sarfaraz Khan and Musheer Khan
