Updated 22:27 IST, February 15th 2025
You Look Perfect Tonight! Ed Sheeran Steals The Show While Donning Team India's T20 Kit During Gurugram Concert
Grammy Award-winning singer ang songwriter Ed Sheeran wore a Team India jersey during his performance at the Gurugram Concert.
- SportFit
- 1 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Ed Sheeran Wears India Jersey At Gurugram Concert | Image: Republic
During the Gurugram concert, Ed Sheeran captured the hearts of the audience with his soulful voice. During his performance, he paid tribute to the Indian cricket team by wearing one of their jerseys. The Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter wore Team India's T20 kit while singing ‘Shape of You’.
This is a breaking copy. More to follow…
Published 22:27 IST, February 15th 2025