'Ee Sala Cup Naamdu': RCB fans spread chaos on the internet as women's team clinches WPL 2024 title
RCB has won the WPL 2024 title by 8 wickets. They defeated DC by 8 wickets in the final.
Royal Challengers Bangalore have finally won a trophy in their existence. On Sunday, the franchise's women's team defeated Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium by 8 wickets and emerged as the champions of the WPL 2024. RCB saved the best for the final and gave Meg Lanning's Delhi Capitals no chance in the summit clash.
Following their win, the social media got flooded with the reactions of fans. Here are a few of the many.
This is RCB's first title. In the past they have made it to the final of IPL thrice.
