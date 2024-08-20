Published 13:45 IST, August 20th 2024
‘I Am One of the Best’: Emerging Indian Cricketer Challenges BCCI Selectors, Says ‘Put Me in a Test'
A TN spinner has claimed that he has established himself as one of India's best spinners and wants the selectors to put him to the test in a red ball match.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
India men’s cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir, left, and chief selector Ajit Agarkar address a press conference in Mumbai, India | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
12:37 IST, August 20th 2024