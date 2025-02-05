England Add Much Needed Firepower And Experience For 1st ODI Against India, Announce Playing XI For IND vs ENG Series Opener

England have named their starting lineup for the first ODI against India to be held in Nagpur on February 6. Joe Root has made his much anticipated comeback to the ODI team after a prolonged absence.

The 34-year-old has been the backbone of England and has been pivotal to his team's success in the long format. But he played an ODI game in 2023 against Pakistan in the ODI World Cup . Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer and Saqib Mahmood will head the three-pronged pace attack while Jacob Bethell has got the nod ahead of Jamie Overton. Following their 4-1 loss at the hand of the home side, Jos Buttler's side will use this platform to prepare his side for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

England have lost their last three ODI series and Brendon McCullum has a tough task to cut out. All the focus will be Root who is expected to headline this ODI series ahead of the Champions Trophy. The 34 year old played a gritty knock of 60 in his last ODI match and the onus will be on him to replicate his form. As quoted by BBC Buttler heaped praises on Root, “He is one of the great players of the game in all of the formats.

"I am excited to see him in phase of his career. Look what he has done in Test stuff when he has not had the captaincy and is back with that cheeky smile on his face.

"I expect him to do the same in this environment.

"He has been a vital player for England in all formats and we feel he has a crucial role to play in these games."