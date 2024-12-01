Joe Root Surpasses The Legendary Sachin Tendulkar's World Record In Iconic List

England's Joe Root has etched his name in the record books by surpassing the legendary Sachin Tendulkar's world record for most runs scored in the fourth innings of Test cricket. With his impressive 23 not-out off 15 balls against New Zealand in the first Test in Christchurch, Root took his total fourth-innings runs to 1630, eclipsing Tendulkar's tally of 1625 runs for India.

England won the first Test match against New Zealand by 8 wickets, with Joe Root initially struggling to make an impact. In his first batting opportunity, Root was dismissed for a duck, but he bounced back strongly in his second chance, scoring 23 runs off 15 balls and remaining unbeaten. This impressive recovery helped England secure a convincing victory.

Most runs in 4th innings of Test

1630 - Joe Root

1625 - Sachin Tendulkar

1611 - Alastair Cook

1611 - Graeme Smith

1580 - Shivnarine Chanderpaul

Joe Root's record-breaking feat is all the more remarkable considering the iconic status of Sachin Tendulkar, widely regarded as one of the greatest batters in cricket history. To surpass Tendulkar's record is a monumental achievement, and Root's accomplishment will undoubtedly cement his place among the all-time greats of the game.

Joe Root achieved a remarkable milestone in his 150th Test match, further solidifying his illustrious career. With this feat, Root has accumulated an impressive 12,777 Test runs, securing his position as the fifth-highest run-scorer in the history of Test cricket.