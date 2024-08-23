Published 18:39 IST, August 23rd 2024
England Fan's 'INCREDIBLE' One Handed Blinder At Old Trafford Test vs SL Cracks Up Paul Collingwood
An English fan stunned coach Paul Collingwood as he took a blinder of a catch in the stands during the Old Trafford test between England and Sri Lanka.
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Paul Collingwood cracks up over England fan's blinder | Image: X/Screengrab
18:39 IST, August 23rd 2024