'Better Than What Punjab Was': England Star EXCITED To Join RCB, Slams Punjab Ahead Of IPL 2025

Royal Challengers Bengaluru had somewhat mixed reactions to their IPL mega-auction performance. Royal Challengers Bengaluru went into the auction with the second highest purse amongst all of the teams but instead of splashing out enormous amounts of money on one player, they decided to take a balanced approach and spent money in a balanced manner and picked up some key players for their squad. This mentality led to RCB getting mixed reactions from the fans with some saying that it was a blunder of an auction while others praised the teams approach.

England All Rounder Excited To Represent RCB, Play With Virat Kohli

English batting-all rounder Liam Livingstone was picked up by Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the recently concluded IPL auction after he was released from Punjab Kings. Royal Challengers Bengaluru spent a total of Rs. 8.75 Crores on the England player.

Liam Livingstone while speaking to Reuters, recently revealed that he was elated to be playing with the likes of Virat Kohli and all of the other big names of world cricket that are a part of the Bengaluru franchise.

"There's a few people in that team I know really well, so I'm pretty excited to get out there as a group. Playing with the likes of Virat is going to be really cool," said Liam Livingstone.

The player further went on to praise the massive fanbase of the Bengaluru franchise.

Liam Livingstone Praises Bengaluru Stadium, Criticises Punjab's Ground

Liam Livingstone further praised the fanbase and the stadium of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru saying that the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium is smaller and it suited him better than Punjab's stadium.

"The fan base is very passionate. It's probably one of the biggest franchises in IPL... It's a bit of a fresh start for me. I think Bangalore is going to be very good for my game. It's a little bit smaller than some of the stadiums in India, certainly better than what Punjab was for me. Hopefully, my game should suit that place well," Liam Livingstone further added to his comments about RCB.