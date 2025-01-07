'Escape Route to WTC Final...' - Rohit Sharma’s 'I'm Not going Anywhere' on Retirement Rumours Gets Ignored by BCCI

Rohit Sharma made a statement on his retirement recently, claiming that he is 'not going anywhere'. But what if he keeps failing, does he still stay? Reports claim that during the upcoming BCCI Special General Meeting is scheduled for Sunday, Rohit's future could be on the top of the agenda. During Sunday's meet, Devajit Saikia will assume the role of the board's secretary. A top BCCI source has now claimed that whatever Rohit says, the final decision will rest with chief selector Ajit Agarkar. The source also claimed that Rohit may have been making such statements to see if India make the WTC final.

‘The decision will be down to Ajit Agarkar’

“Rohit was waiting to see if India could find an escape route to the WTC final. Now, it’s really up to him whether to continue to fight for a spot,” said a BCCI official, who did not wish to be identified. “But the decision will be down to Ajit Agarkar and his selection committee.”

Rohit's bat did not do the talking and he eventually opted to sit out for the final Test. He scored 31 runs in five innings on the tour, at just 6.2, the worst-ever average recorded by a touring captain in Australia.

WHAT LIES AHEAD?