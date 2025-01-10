'He Was Insulted': Ex-India Player And IPL Winner Accuses Indian Team Management Of Disrespecting Ravichandran Ashwin

The recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy series hasn't gone down too well for the Indian cricket team. India lost the series to Australia 3-1 and also lost to secure a berth in the World Test Championship finals. But what has been more shocking is the fact that there have been many reports and rumours about a possible rift in the Indian dressing room. Ravichandran Ashwin's sudden retirement too added the fuel into the fire and left fans and experts guessing about the environment of the team.

Ashwin, who was a part of the Indian squad for the entire Border-Gavaskar Trophy series decided to retire suddenly. The manner in which the decision was announced left everybody shell-shocked as nobody had seen it coming. Ashwin's last appearance for India was in the Adelaide Test match in the recently culminated Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, which India lost by by 10 wickets.

Manoj Tiwary's Scathing Attack On Indian Team Management

Indian Head Coach Gautam Gambhir's former Kolkata Knight Riders teammate Manoj Tiwary has levelled some serious accusations on the Indian team management and their ways of handling Ravichandran Ashwin's retirement. Tiwary while speaking to PTI said that Ashwin might have been insulted and this led to him taking such a hasty decision.

'Ashwin was insulted. See players like Washington Sundar and Tanush Kotian. They are all quality spinners and performed well in first-class cricket. But when you have a player of Ashwin's calibre, what is the need for you to bring in Washington in the home series where Ashwin is there, Jadeja is there, and Kuldeep is there, and make him bowl more overs than Ashwin. Is that not an insult to Ashwin?', said Tiwary.

Ravichandran Ashwin's Career In Numbers

