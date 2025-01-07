Border-Gavaskar Trophy Series 2024: The India vs Australia series ended in a very unfortunate manner for the Indian cricket team. Australia defeated India 3-1 and reclaimed the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after a span of 10 long years. With a series loss in BGT, India's hopes of qualifying for the World Test Championship finals have also come to a close. The Indian team is in a transitional phase and the senior Indian players find themselves in hot water courtesy of their performances.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in particular are in the midst of a perfect media scrutiny. The skipper and the former Test skipper of the Indian cricket team failed to step up. Just to make matters worse, the star duo hasn't shown any signs of calling it quits anytime soon. After a 3-1 drubbing, many have tried to call out Team India's star culture and joining the bandwagon now is none other that former Pakistan player Basit Ali.

Basit Ali's Blunt Take On Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir walked into the Indian dressing room with huge expectations, but his tenure as the Indian Head Coach has been rather tumultuous and hasn't produced the desired results for the Indian cricket team. Under Gautam Gambhir's coaching, India, for the first time were whitewashed in a three-match long Test series. India also failed to retain/win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after ten long years.

Former Pakistan player feels that Gautam Gambhir hasn't been able to shut the star culture in the Indian team. The spotlight entirely is on Gautam Gambhir and he is in dire need to make some big changes in the star-studded Indian dressing room. 'Cricket ko izzat do; jo cricket ko izzat nahi dega, ta-ta bye bye, Aaqib ended the superstar culture in the Pakistan team. Those who thought 'I am important', he told them 'it's your false notion'. He said every player is equal', said Basit while speaking on his YouTube channel.

England Series In Focus For Team India

