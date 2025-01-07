Ex-Pakistan Cricketer Launches Scathing Attack On ICC, Accuses Apex Body of Favouring India In Champions Trophy

India would be playing all their Champions Trophy 2025 matches in Dubai after the PCB agreed to the hybrid model. Now, it seems like the Pakistanis cannot digest this. Former Pakistan cricketer Salim Altaf has gone on record to claim that India will have an unfair advantage at the marquee event. As per Altaf, it is unfair for all the other teams as India would be playing all their matches at one venue and would not have to travel. Even if they make the knockouts, they continue to play their matches at the DIS.