'Serious Hard Work': Ex-PCB Chief Ramiz Raja Tries To Whitewash PAK's Reputation With Tall Claims Before Champions Trophy

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for the time being claims that it is ready to host the Champions Trophy . The fate of the tournament had snowballed into a serious crisis after the PCB tried to force the International Cricket Council (ICC) to conduct the entire Champions Trophy in Pakistan. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) maintained a firm stance of not sending the Indian team to Pakistan. Pakistan did create a lot of disturbance in the name of national pride, but the ICC decided that a tournament without India is a non-negotiable affair, and the Champions Trophy is now scheduled to be played in a 'Hybrid Model'.

Ramiz Raja Makes Big Claim Ahead Of Champions Trophy 2025

It has been 29 years since Pakistan hosted an ICC event. They were in line to co-host the 2011 ODI World Cup , but a horrific attack on the Sri Lankan team's bus on March 3, 2009, forced the ICC to strip Pakistan of its co-hosting rights. Apart from India's matches, all the group-stage games will be played in Pakistan across Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi. The first semi-final will be played in Dubai, and if India qualify for the finals, then the summit clash will also move out of Pakistan and will be played in Dubai.

Ramiz Raja meets Tom Harrison, ECB's chief executive | Image: Pakistan Cricket Board

Before the start of the Champions Trophy, ex-PCB supremo Ramiz Raja has made some tall claims and has said that a lot of hard work has gone into convincing the world that Pakistan is a safe country. "The world eventually understood our viewpoint. Convincing the world that Pakistan is a safe country and that it is capable of delivering such a global event from an administration point of view took serious hard work and convincing," said Raja, as quoted by AFP.

Champions Trophy 2025 To Kickstart In Karachi

Pakistan and New Zealand Cricket Team during the PAK, NZ and SA Tri-Series | Image: AP

