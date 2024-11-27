'I fell in love with the city': Faf du Plessis' Heartfelt Note To RCB After Being Picked By DC

The recently culminated IPL 2025 auction brought an end to some of the players' continued chapter with a respective franchise. For instance, Rishabh Pant, who has been roped in by LSG via, the most expensive bid (Rs. 27 crore) in the history of IPL auctions, has bid adieu to the Delhi Capitals after a 7-year-long stint. Much like Pant, Jos Buttler has also paid his respect to Rajasthan Royals following his departure. Faf du Plessis has also joined the spree by posting a heartfelt note for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Faf du Plessis' Heartfelt Note For RCB

Faf du Plessis picked up the captaincy duties from Virat Kohli in 2022 and led RCB since then till the IPL 2024. In the duration, Du Plessis amassed a pile of runs for the team and took the side to playoffs twice. Despite the outstanding contribution, Royal Challengers Bengaluru released the 40-year-old ahead of the auctions and officially parted ways with him in the mega event held on November 24 and 25.

As his tenure at RCB has ceased, Faf du Plessis has reflected on the last three years, and written a heartfelt note for RCB.

“As my chapter close with RCB I want to take a moment to reflect on what an incredible journey this has been. When I joined three years ago, I had no idea how this journey would unfold. But I fell in love with the city of Bengaluru and the amazing people of RCB. This place and its people have become a part of who I am, and I’ll carry these memories and the connections I’ve built with me forever. Thank you for making these three years so special.”

“Playing at the Chinnaswamy Stadium has been one of the most electric experiences of my career. The energy, the passion, and the support from the fans make it truly one of a kind. Every time I stepped onto that field, the atmosphere was nothing short of magical,” he added.

Also Read | Uncapped Beau Webster To Be Added To Australia Squad For BGT 2024-25

Reacting to the post, RCB wrote:

“Captain, leader, inspiration, (role/super) model and more…Thank you for steering our ship with grace and grit, filling big shoes from Unbox 2022 to our final match in 2024. You’ve been more than a captain; you’ve been a beacon of excellence. Farewell, FDP 13, we salute you!”

Also Read | Rohit Has Kohli's Feat in Sight During Pink Test in Adelaide