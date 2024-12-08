Published 12:01 IST, December 8th 2024
'Pujara We Are Missing You': Fans React As India Lose Adelaide Test Match To Australia By 10 Wickets
Cricket fans took to social media to react as India lost the second test to Australia by 10 wickets.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
India succumbed to a ten-wicket defeat against Australia in the second test match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy that was taking place in the Adelaide Oval in Australia. India after winning the first test match, were humiliated by the Aussies in the pink-ball test as they set a target of only 19 runs to chase in the final innings of the match. India witnessed yet another collapse in their batting and this has led to fans taking to social media to react on India's shameful loss.
As India lost to Australia, the chances of India qualifying for the finals of the World Test Championship are looking slim now with India needing 3 wins in their remaining 3 games.
Fans Take To Social Media To React As India Lose 2nd Test To Australia
Cricket fans and pundits took to social media to express their opinions as India lost to Australia in the second test match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy with many criticising Coach Gautam Gambhir, Captain Rohit Sharma and batter Virat Kohli.
India and Australia will play the third test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy on 14th December at The Gabba.
Updated 12:01 IST, December 8th 2024