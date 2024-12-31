'They Have Been Great Players': Former Australian Coach Believes Rohit-Kohli Are Replaceable In Indian Cricket Setup

India are currently in Australia as they are playing the Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. India have not lived up to expectations so far in the test series and Australia lead 2-1 with only one test match to go. Indian seniors Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have come under fire by cricket experts and fans as they have failed to have any impact with the bat and there are also calls asking them to retire.

Former Australian Coach Believes Youngsters Are Ready To Step Up

Indian cricket has produced a generational superstar in Yashasvi Jaiswal and will remain in good health even when Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma decide to call time on their careers, feels former Australia head coach and two-time World Cup winner Darren Lehmann.

The 54-year-old, who played 27 Tests and 117 ODIs during his decade-long career, is also captivated by Jasprit Bumrah's skills, claiming to have never seen any player have more impact in a single series.

Talking about impending retirements of Rohit and Kohli following their poor show in the ongoing series where India trail 1-2, Lehmann was empathetic and practical about the transition in Indian cricket.

'There Is So Much Depth In Indian Cricket I Won't Worry Too Much': Darren Lehmann

"Look whenever they decide to give it away and whatever happens in next few days they have been great players for India over a long period of time," Lehmann, a member of 1999 and 2003 ODI World Cup-winning teams told PTI.

"Now actually we see younger players starting to step up for India and play well at next level. There is so much depth in Indian cricket I won't worry too much," Lehmann was pretty matter of fact.

"Whenever these two guys decide to retire, there are so many talented youngsters that Indian cricket will be in good stead." Having watched Jaiswal emerge as the flagbearer of Indian batting in the series, Lehmann made a bold prediction about the southpaw, who has scores of 161, 82 and 84 in this series.

"Oh, superstar. One of the best I have seen," Lehmann said quickly, before the question was finished.

"He (Jaiswal) and Harry Brook are two next generation players. They are the ones that people will sit back and say they are good players. He played very well in Melbourne and was outstanding in Perth. He has come up leaps and bounds on this tour," the beefy left-hander of yesteryears said.