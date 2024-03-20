×

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 00:25 IST

Former Indian Cricketer Naman Ojha Finds Happiness Beyond Retirement Through Legends Cricket Trophy

As retired cricketer Naman Ojha transitions from the professional cricketing arena, he discovers a newfound joy on the field through participation in the Legend

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Naman Ojha
Naman Ojha | Image:Special Arrangement
  • 3 min read
As retired cricketer Naman Ojha transitions from the professional cricketing arena, he discovers a newfound joy on the field through participation in the Legends Cricket Trophy. Despite retiring from professional cricket, Ojha's passion for the game remains unwavering, and his involvement in the Legends Cricket Trophy exemplifies his enduring love for cricket.

Reflecting on his experience, Naman Ojha shares, "Although I have retired from International cricket, I have never given up on the love of my life, which is playing cricket. Participating in the Legends Cricket Trophy has reignited my passion for the game and brought me immense joy. It's not just about winning or losing; it's about the camaraderie, the shared love for cricket, and the sheer pleasure of playing the sport that has been an integral part of my life."

The Legends Cricket Trophy, an esteemed tournament that brings together retired cricketing legends from around the world, has provided Ojha with a platform to continue his cricketing journey. Embracing this opportunity, Ojha has not only showcased his exceptional cricketing skills but has also found immense happiness in being back on the field, surrounded by fellow cricket enthusiasts.

Ojha further emphasizes the importance of spending time with former teammates such as Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh, stating, "Earlier, it used to be focusing on cricket before retirement. Now, after playing in the Legends Cricket Trophy, it's also about finding the time to catch up with everyone, go out, and have a good time."

Speaking about the bond shared with other retired players at LCT in Sri Lanka, Ojha adds, "Also, in a format like LCT, you need to find discipline, but it also allows you to catch up on old times with others, and I like that. The beautiful thing about the game is how we have all reconnected with each other and now again getting to perform something you are in love with keeps you excited always.”

Also talking about times when playing for the national team, IPL, and now the league if the retired cricketer is having any fun or is able to get some good sleep, Naman Ojha shares, “I don’t think there is any moment to chill neither I am here for having fun. I am here to play. Also, on the ground whenever you play be it you are 25 or 40 the pressure will always be the same.’

Ojha's journey serves as an inspiration to cricketing enthusiasts worldwide, emphasizing the importance of finding happiness and fulfilment beyond professional achievements. His unwavering dedication to the game continues to inspire generations of aspiring cricketers and fans alike.

Published March 20th, 2024 at 00:25 IST

