'PCB Can Sue ICC': Former Pakistan Captain Warns Jay Shah Amid Champions Trophy Chaos

Apart from the ongoing Test series between India and Australia, one thing that cricket fans around the world are keeping an eye on is the Champions Trophy fiasco involving India, Pakistan , and the ICC. Briefly explained, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has refused to send a team to Pakistan for the 2025 Champions Trophy and has urged the ICC to conduct the marquee competition in a hybrid model, allowing India to play its matches in a different country. However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has clearly refused to bow down to the BCCI's demands.

The talks are currently underway between all the parties and the ICC will soon confirm the official schedule, if only they manage to reach an agreement, or else the tournament stands the risk of being called off. Earlier today, Jay Shah, the new ICC Chairman, visited the headquarters in Dubai to meet the Board of Directors. Representatives from Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, South Africa, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, and UAE were present for the meet-and-greet session. England, Australia, and West Indies attended online, while no one from Pakistan came. The new ICC Chairman has numbers on his side in support of the hybrid model.

Rashid Latif says PCB could sue the ICC

But former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif thinks otherwise. Rashid has said that the PCB can take the ICC to the courts and ask them to present evidence if they officially claim that there is a security threat in Pakistan. Rashid Latif argues that the security threat claim won't stand a chance in the court because teams like England, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, West Indies, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh have visited Pakistan in recent times and it proves that there is no threat in Pakistan.

Listen to what Rashid Latif has to say on the issue: