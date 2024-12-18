From Starring In Champions Trophy Final To 500 Test Wickets: Ashwin's Biggest Moments

As R Ashwin brings curtains down on his illustrious career, he leaves behind a remarkable legacy.

Here's a look at some of his big moments:

Player of the match award on Test debut

Ashwin made his Test debut against the West Indies in November 2011, a momentous occasion in his career. He claimed 9 wickets in the match (4/67 and 5/156), including a five-wicket haul in his debut innings which earned him the Player of the match award.

First 10-wicket haul In August, 2012

Ashwin claimed his first-ever 10-wicket haul in a Test match against New Zealand, figures of 12 for 85. *Tops ICC Test rankings Ashwin reached the No. 1 spot in the ICC Test Bowler rankings in 2015.

Part of 2011 World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy- winning Indian team

He was part of the Indian squad in the 2011 ODI World Cup, playing in the initials stages but played a major role in India’s triumph in the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy, especially in the rain-hit final.

He was also part of the teams that won the 2010 and 2016 Asia Cups for India.

ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year

He won the ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year and ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year in 2016. He was also named in the ICC Test Team of the Decade 2011-20.

Fastest bowler to 250, 300 and 500 Test Wickets

Ashwin became the fastest cricketer to reach 250, 300 and 500 wickets in Test cricket.

Second Indian cricketer to 500 Test Wickets

The off-spinner became the second Indian bowler after former skipper Anil Kumble to take 500 Test wickets in reaching the milestone in 98 matches during the series against England in February 2024.

First in WTC history to take 100 wickets

Ashwin was the first bowler to reach 100 wickets in the World Test Championship, reaching the mark in March 2022.

Last wicket

When Ashwin had Mitchell Marsh caught behind in the pink-ball Test earlier in the series, little did anyone know that it would be his final scalp in international cricket. Wicket number 537 in Tests and 765 in international cricket *IPL Success Ashwin was a crucial part of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) squad that won IPL titles in 2010 and 2011.

Mankading

Ashwin was at one point running something of a one-man campaign to legitimise 'Mankading' -- a form of dismissal where the bowler runs out the non-striker if they leave their crease before the ball is bowled. It was coined after Vinoo Mankad, who had run Aussie Bill Brown out in similar fashion during the 1947-48 series.

In 2022, ICC finally termed the dismissal "run out" and and removing 'unfair play' in its rule book.

