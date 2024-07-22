Published 14:50 IST, July 22nd 2024
Gambhir Wants Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli to Be Available for Most Games, Reveals His Ultimate Him
India head coach Gautam Gambhir said he expects senior batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to be available for most of the ODIs and Tests, hoping to keep their fitness to be in the reckoning for the 2027 World Cup.
- Sports
- 4 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
India men’s cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir, left, and chief selector Ajit Agarkar pose for photographs after addressing a press conference in Mumbai, India | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
14:50 IST, July 22nd 2024