sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 14:50 IST, July 22nd 2024

Gambhir Wants Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli to Be Available for Most Games, Reveals His Ultimate Him

India head coach Gautam Gambhir said he expects senior batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to be available for most of the ODIs and Tests, hoping to keep their fitness to be in the reckoning for the 2027 World Cup.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Gautam Gambhir, Ajit Agarkar
India men’s cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir, left, and chief selector Ajit Agarkar pose for photographs after addressing a press conference in Mumbai, India | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

14:50 IST, July 22nd 2024