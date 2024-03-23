×

Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 20:21 IST

Gautam Gambhir absolutely DISGUSTED with the runout dismissal of Sunil Narine in KKR vs SRH match

Gautam Gambhir cut out a bemused figure after Shahbaz Ahmed hit an absolute bulls-eye to dismiss Sunil Narine during KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 match.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Gautam Gambhir
Gautam Gambhir | Image:Jio Cinema
Gautam Gambhir cut out a livid figure while sitting in the KKR dugout. The Kolkata Knight Riders mentor was not happy with the way Sunil Narine was dismissed during the KKR vs SRH match, being held at Eden Gardens. Gambhir expressed his frustration through his facial expressions.

Also Read | Not the ideal comeback for Pant as Punjab Kings prevail over DC

Gautam Gambhir extremely disappointed with the way Sunil Narine got out

After being brought to bat first, KKR got a bright start as Phil Salt dispatched 3 maximums in the second over of the match. However, SRH quickly curtailed the run flow by taking the wicket of Sunil Narine. It was a mix-up between Salt and Narine, which led to the dismissal. Shahbaz Ahmed quickly charged onto the ball and hit a bulls-eye to send Narine back.

Upon witnessing the wicket, the camera straight away flashed on Gautam Gambhir, who was clearly disgusted with the run-out dismissal. Take a look at what transpired at the Eden Gardens.

Gautam Gambhir not happy with the run-out of Sunil Narine. Image: Jio Cinema.

Also Read | IPL 2024: CSK rookie credits MS Dhoni for teaching him UNIQUE skill

IPL 2024  KKR VS SRH: Hyderabad in complete control over the game

Five overs have passed in the game, and KKR are reeling at 38/3. Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, and Shreyas Iyer are batters who have been dismissed till now. It is a homecoming match for Gautam Gambhir and as things are going, KKR needs a clunky partnership to get back into the game. From SRH, T Natarajan has picked up two wickets and has got to the mark of 50 IPL wickets.

 

Published March 23rd, 2024 at 20:13 IST

