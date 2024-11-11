LIVE-BLOG
Published 08:24 IST, November 11th 2024
Gautam Gambhir Press Conference Live Updates: Head Coach Addresses Media Before IND Travel To AUS
Indian Cricket Team head coach Gautam Gambhir will address the media in his final press conference on November 11th in Mumbai before India travel to Australia for the 5-match Test series Border Gavaskar Trophy. Gautam Gambhir will address the forms of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli among other things. Catch all the live updates from the Press Conference at Republicworld.com.
- SportFit
- 3 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk