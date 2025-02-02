'Emotions Are Really High': Gautam Gambhir Sends Spine-Chilling Message To PAK Ahead Of IND's CT 2025 Game Against Them

Champions Trophy 2025: India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir is under tremendous pressure to deliver, especially after the recent happenings in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. India lost a spot in the World Test Championship 2025 finals which almost looked certain at one point in time. It was also reported that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will revaluate Gautam Gambhir's performance after the culmination of the Champions Trophy.

The 'Men in Blue' might look at the upcoming edition of the Champions Trophy as their biggest chance to earn redemption. Despite of all the bad happenings in red ball cricket, the players of Indian ODI team would still like to believe that they are the favourite heading into the Champions Trophy and they can take the tournament by storm.

Gautam Gambhir Reacts To IND vs PAK Champions Trophy Game

India's Champions Trophy campaign begins on February 20, 2025 against neighbours Bangladesh. India will play three a total of three group stage matches including the Bangladesh clash. The 'Men in Blue' also play Pakistan on February 23. India's Head Coach Gautam Gambhir, who himself has been a part of many India vs Pakistan games in the past, opened up on his thought on the clash.

'Look, we don't go to the Champions Trophy thinking that the 23rd is the most important game for us. I think five games, all the games are important. The mission to go to Dubai is to win the Champions Trophy, not only win one particular game. But yes, if that is one game in the middle of winning the Champions Trophy, we're going to try and take it as seriously as possible and more importantly, I think when two countries, India and Pakistan, play against each other, obviously the emotions are really high', Gambhir said.

India to Play All Their Champions Trophy Matches In Dubai