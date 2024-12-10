Georgia Voll Joins Australian Squad for Upcoming Series Against New Zealand

Starting Thursday, December 19, at 3:30 AM, Australia Women are getting ready to challenge New Zealand Women in an interesting three-match ODI series. The venerable Basin Reserve will host the inaugural game. Fans could expect exciting cricket and intense rivalry as both teams present their skills on the international front.

Georgia Voll added to Australia squad for New Zealand series

Fresh from a splendid start to her career, 21-year-old Georgia Voll was on Tuesday selected in the Australia women's squad for their upcoming

The top-order batter made her debut in the ongoing ODI series against India with a 46 not out in the first match.

She went on to score century (101) in her second appearance, helping Australia take an unassailable 2-0 lead in three-match ODI series with a massive 122-run win.

Cricket Australia also confirmed Gavan Twining, the current head coach of the New South Wales Breakers, as the full-time assistant coach for fielding and wicketkeeping with the women's team for the next two years, in a newly created role.

Twining joins fellow assistant coaches Scott Prestwidge and Dan Marsh.

The third and final ODI of the series is slated at the WACA here on Wednesday.

Australia and New Zealand will battle it out for the coveted Rose Bowl Trophy, with Australia looking to retain the trophy they held since 2000.

Australia Women have showcased outstanding form in their ongoing ODI series against India, currently leading 2-0. In the first match on December 5, they triumphantly secured a narrow 5-wicket victory after restricting India to just 100 runs. The second match on December 8 saw Australia excel, scoring 371 runs while dismissing India for 249, winning by a commanding 122 runs. With the third ODI set to commence at 9:50 AM tomorrow, Australia will look to clinch a series sweep, further solidifying their dominance in women’s cricket.