Published 20:33 IST, October 11th 2024

Ranji Trophy: Gritty Chhattisgarh put up a fight against Delhi

Batting with extreme caution, opener Aayush Pandey and Sanjeet Desai shared a 95-run stand for the third wicket before some rearguard action carried Chhattisgarh to 277 for 6 against Delhi on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy Group D match here Friday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Ranji Trophy
Ranji Trophy | Image: BCCIdomestic/X
