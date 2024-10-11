Published 20:33 IST, October 11th 2024
Ranji Trophy: Gritty Chhattisgarh put up a fight against Delhi
Batting with extreme caution, opener Aayush Pandey and Sanjeet Desai shared a 95-run stand for the third wicket before some rearguard action carried Chhattisgarh to 277 for 6 against Delhi on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy Group D match here Friday.
Ranji Trophy | Image: BCCIdomestic/X
20:33 IST, October 11th 2024