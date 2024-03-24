Updated March 24th, 2024 at 20:34 IST
IPL 2024, GT vs MI Live Score & Updates: GT aiming to score big
Summary: In match number 5 of the IPL 2024, Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans will take on Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians. Catch the live updates from the GT vs MI match instantly. Stay at the space to receive live score updates from the match.
- Sports
- 2 min read
8: 34 IST, March 24th 2024
Gujarat Titans have lost three wickets after 12 overs. GT-109/3 after 13.3 overs.
7: 50 IST, March 24th 2024
Jasprit Bumrah gets the wicket of Wriddhiman Saha in his first over. Saha departs after scoring 19 runs. GT-31/1 after 4 overs.
Advertisement
7: 45 IST, March 24th 2024
GT are going 9 in an over. After 3 overs the score is 27/0.
7: 36 IST, March 24th 2024
Pandya gets hammered for 10 runs in the first over of his MI captaincy debut. GT-10/0 after 1st over.
Advertisement
7: 31 IST, March 24th 2024
Hardik Pandya starts for MI, and gets treated with a boundary on the first ball from Wriddhiman Saha.
7: 29 IST, March 24th 2024
Stay tuned for live updates.
Advertisement
7: 18 IST, March 24th 2024
Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill(c), Wriddhiman Saha(w), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Spencer Johnson
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Shams Mulani, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Luke Wood
7: 16 IST, March 24th 2024
MI captain Hardik Pandya wins the toss and opts to field first.
Advertisement
6: 56 IST, March 24th 2024
Fans in India can watch the match live on Star Sports network. The match will simultaneously live stream on Jio Cinema app and website.
6: 55 IST, March 24th 2024
The GT vs MI match will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat. Live action will begin at 7:30 PM IST.
Advertisement
6: 53 IST, March 24th 2024
Good evening folks, a pulsating encounter between two of the giants is set to brighten the evening of the cricket fans. Both Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians have undergone a leadership transition during the off season. Both Subman Gill and Hardik Pandya will make their debut as captains for their respective franchises. The match could be gauged as Hardik Pandya derby as he was the captain of the GT in the previous season.
Published March 24th, 2024 at 19:07 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Tips To Maintain A Jade PlantWeb Stories9 hours ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.