Harbhajan Singh Reveals Dream Pick for the Bollywood Actor to Star in His Biopic

In a candid conversation, cricket legend Harbhajan Singh opened up about seeing his son’s early cricketing career and his personal aspirations for the future. The cricketing legend who was once known for his 700 plus international wickets and his fiery presence on the field, discussed the importance of cricket’s journey in future and hoping to see legacy get created .

In a candid conversation with media person, some interesting trivia revealed itself such as when Harbhajan was born on 3rd of July, he focused his cricketing journey wearing the jersey number 3. After the birth of his daughter on July 27, he switched to wearing number 27, marking a personal milestone. However, when his son was born on July 10, 2021, Harbhajan faced a challenge—the jersey number 10, was unavailable.

Speaking about the significance of the number, Harbhajan said, “I want my son Jovan to wear jersey number 10. It’s a special number for him, and I hope he wears it with pride. I would love for him to make an even bigger name for himself than Sachin Tendulkar. If he can achieve that, he will not only make me proud but also bring joy to the entire country.”

Reflecting on the legacies of cricketing icons like Kapil Dev and Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan expressed his desire to see a deserving cricketing athlete build upon their incredible achievements. “Kapil Dev and Sachin Tendulkar have set monumental records that have inspired millions of us. I want to see those records get broken. It’s not just about surpassing their achievements; it’s about pushing the boundaries and setting new standards for the future of Indian cricket,” he added.

Harbhajan also spoke about his own potential biopic, revealing his thoughts on who should portray him on the big screen. “If my story is ever made into a movie, Vicky Kaushal would be the perfect choice. He understands the spirit of Punjab and can capture both my on-field aggression and my off-field personality,” Harbhajan shared, highlighting the actor’s ability to bring authenticity to the role.